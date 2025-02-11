AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in AbbVie by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $39,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,751.92. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV opened at $190.31 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $207.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $336.30 billion, a PE ratio of 79.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 257.91% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.35.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

