926 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 6,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $193.25 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $164.34 and a 12-month high of $200.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.81. The firm has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

