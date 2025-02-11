87,552 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by McBroom & Associates LLC

McBroom & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 87,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. Lam Research makes up about 3.6% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Lam Research by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 58.3% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.4% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 10.1% in the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.72.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $83.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.06. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

