6,731 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,959,000 after buying an additional 412,100 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,422,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,548,000 after purchasing an additional 73,743 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,331,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,713,000 after purchasing an additional 138,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,042,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,323,000 after purchasing an additional 59,474 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $176.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.24 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.97. The company has a market cap of $126.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

