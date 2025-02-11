649 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Bought by Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth $29,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.13.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $186.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.41 and its 200-day moving average is $189.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $153.87 and a one year high of $209.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

