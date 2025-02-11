5,897 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Purchased by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 90.6% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK opened at $291.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $233.00 and a 12-month high of $304.59. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

