3,870 Shares in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Purchased by New Republic Capital LLC

New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 10,269.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,029,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,101 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 978.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 895,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,556,000 after acquiring an additional 812,471 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 4,462.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 273,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,950,000 after acquiring an additional 267,227 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,732,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 40.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 881,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,871,000 after acquiring an additional 253,875 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HELO opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $682.61 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $63.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.37.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.