385 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Netflix by 700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Arete Research upgraded Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,583. The trade was a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,870 shares of company stock valued at $285,287,314. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,027.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,032.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $917.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $792.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

