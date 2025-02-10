UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives $7.39 Consensus PT from Analysts

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.39.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UWMC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on UWM from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get UWM alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UWMC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UWM Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UWM by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in UWM in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in UWM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UWM stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 1.66. UWM has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About UWM

(Get Free Report

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.