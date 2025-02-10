O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 1.5% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $165,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.1 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,316.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,242.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,187.34. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $947.49 and a 12-month high of $1,350.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 44.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,374.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $856,849. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.