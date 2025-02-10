Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,736 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $19,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 38,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $55.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.79. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

