Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Empirical Finance LLC cut its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $142.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.48. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.42 and a 12 month high of $147.75.
In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $238,382.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,026.36. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.
