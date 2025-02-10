AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,116 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 10.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,820,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,307,000 after buying an additional 1,029,009 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 622.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,893,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 8.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,406,000 after purchasing an additional 428,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 12.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,946,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,418,000 after purchasing an additional 449,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,539,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,077,000 after purchasing an additional 46,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Down 1.3 %

AppLovin stock opened at $375.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.30. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $45.12 and a 1-year high of $417.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.39, for a total transaction of $597,309.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,066,927.65. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.27, for a total transaction of $203,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,508.68. The trade was a 6.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 888,867 shares of company stock worth $284,773,062 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $252.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AppLovin from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.29.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

