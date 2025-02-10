3,911 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Acquired by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $92.73 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.63.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

