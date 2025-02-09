Top Lithium Stocks To Consider – February 07th

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, Rio Tinto Group, Enovix, and QuantumScape are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that are involved in the exploration, mining, production, or development of lithium, a key component in rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles, electronics, and energy storage systems. Investing in lithium stocks can provide exposure to the growing demand for lithium products due to the shift towards renewable energy sources and the increasing adoption of electric vehicles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,060,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,714,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.00. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $100.42 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,353. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $71.97 and a 52 week high of $143.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.92.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,061. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $57.85 and a 52 week high of $74.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.02.

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,371,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,084,706. Enovix has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,567,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,222,215. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

