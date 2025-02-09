Parks! America Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results**

Pine Mountain, Georgia – Parks! America, Inc. (OTCPink: PRKA) released its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 ending December 29, 2024. The data outlined in the press release is meant to provide an overview and not serve as the sole basis for investment decisions. Shareholders are encouraged to refer to the complete Form 10-Q, available on the company’s website at animalsafari.com/investor-relations, for a comprehensive understanding of the company and its performance.

Get alerts:

**Year-to-Date Fiscal 2025 Segment Financial Results**

The company organizes its operations based on individual locations. The financial summary of each reportable segment for the three months ended December 29, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, is as follows:

– **Total Revenues**:– Georgia: $1,110,718 in 2024, compared to $1,240,010 in 2023– Missouri: $289,761 in 2024, compared to $241,721 in 2023– Texas: $369,979 in 2024, compared to $415,894 in 2023– Consolidated: $1,770,458 in 2024, compared to $1,897,625 in 2023

– **Income (loss) before income taxes**:

– Georgia: $333,946 in 2024, compared to $365,842 in 2023

– Missouri: ($49,228) in 2024, compared to ($106,768) in 2023

– Texas: ($51,999) in 2024, compared to ($36,025) in 2023

– Segment income: $232,719 in 2024, compared to $223,049 in 2023

– **Corporate expenses**: $270,352 in 2024, compared to $317,686 in 2023

– **Depreciation and amortization**: $208,548 in 2024, compared to $223,203 in 2023

– **Capital expenditures**: $601,476 in 2024, compared to $230,166 in 2023

– **Total Assets**:

– Georgia: $7,574,529 as of December 29, 2024, compared to $7,520,918 as of September 29, 2024

– Missouri: $3,032,986 as of December 29, 2024, compared to $3,399,324 as of September 29, 2024

– Texas: $7,818,685 as of December 29, 2024, compared to $7,812,661 as of September 29, 2024

– Corporate: $274,338 as of December 29, 2024, compared to $461,168 as of September 29, 2024

– Consolidated: $18,700,538 as of December 29, 2024, compared to $19,194,071 as of September 29, 2024

The company will host a conference call on February 10, 2025, at 4:30 PM ET to discuss these financial results. The call will be accessible via webcast on the company’s website animalsafari.com/investor-relations. Participants will have the chance to ask questions during the call, and a transcript will be available afterwards on the company’s website.

**About Parks! America, Inc.**

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCPink: PRKA), operating through its subsidiaries, owns and operates three regional safari parks and is engaged in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional entertainment assets in the United States. Further detailed information, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 29, 2024, can be found on the company’s website.

**Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements**

This release may contain forward-looking statements within U.S. securities laws. These statements relate to future plans, business strategies, liquidity, revenue sources, and similar matters. Readers are advised to consider risks, uncertainties, and other factors outlined in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

For further inquiries, please contact Ralph Molina, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy, at (706) 940-2209.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Parks! America’s 8K filing here.

About Parks! America

(Get Free Report)

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. The company owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

Further Reading