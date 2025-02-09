Insight Acquisition Receives Delisting Notice from Nasdaq

Insight Acquisition (OTCMKTS:INAQU) recently received a written notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market indicating that the company no longer complies with the minimum market value of listed securities, as required by Nasdaq’s Listing Rules.

The notice, received on February 5, 2025, indicates that Insight Acquisition’s market value of listed securities (MVLS) has fallen below the $50,000,000 threshold outlined in Nasdaq’s rules. While this notice does not have an immediate impact on the company’s securities’ listing or trading status, it triggers the display of an indicator with quotation information related to Insight Acquisition’s securities on NASDAQ.com and NASDAQTrader.com.

Insight Acquisition now has 180 calendar days, until August 4, 2025, to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s Listing Rules. If the company’s MVLS closes at $50,000,000 or more for a minimum of ten consecutive business days during this period, Nasdaq will confirm compliance in writing, and the matter will be resolved.

Failure to regain compliance within the stipulated timeframe could lead to delisting of Insight Acquisition’s securities from Nasdaq. Possible repercussions of such a delisting include reduced liquidity and market price of the company’s common stock, a potential decrease in the number of investors willing to hold or acquire the stock, limitations on the company’s equity financing options, and constraints on accessing the public capital markets and providing equity incentives to its employees.

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains forward-looking statements about Insight Acquisition, including its beliefs and expectations regarding Nasdaq’s listing rules and the company’s future listing status. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations.

Key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include delays in financial reporting, potential difficulties in regaining and maintaining compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rules, violations of additional listing rules, potential delisting by Nasdaq, and other risk factors outlined in Insight Acquisition’s SEC filings.

Insight Acquisition has not committed to updating any forward-looking statements based on changing circumstances or events beyond the date of this report, except as required by law. The company is diligently focused on addressing the notice received from Nasdaq and working towards compliance within the provided timeframe.

About Insight Acquisition

Insight Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business in the FinTech, wealth, asset, investment management, and insurance tech sectors.

