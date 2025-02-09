Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Friday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.003.

Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

NYSE:BBD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.11. 79,655,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,203,180. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 7.43%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBD. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Banco Bradesco from $3.20 to $2.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

