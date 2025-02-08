ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Stock Price Down 5.2% – Should You Sell?

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 70,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 304,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

ZK International Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86.

ZK International Group Company Profile

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

