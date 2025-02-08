Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Shares Down 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.74). 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 19,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.77).

Zinc Media Group Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.68 million, a PE ratio of -428.57 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 61.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.90.

About Zinc Media Group

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Content Production. The Television segment engages in the production of television content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern names.

