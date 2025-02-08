Zigup (LON:ZIG) Trading 0.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Zigup Plc (LON:ZIG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 316.50 ($3.93) and last traded at GBX 314 ($3.90). 1,406,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 549,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 311.50 ($3.86).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.84) price target on shares of Zigup in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Zigup Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £703.28 million, a PE ratio of 584.26 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 317.96.

Zigup (LON:ZIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 28.10 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zigup had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, analysts predict that Zigup Plc will post 52.8985507 earnings per share for the current year.

Zigup Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Zigup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,814.81%.

In other news, insider John Pattullo purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.66) per share, with a total value of £29,500 ($36,595.96). Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Zigup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZIGUP (formerly Redde Northgate plc) is the leading integrated mobility solutions provider, with a platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle to help people keep on the move, smarter. The Company offers mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across a broad range of areas from vehicle rental and fleet management to accident management, vehicle repairs, service and maintenance.

