XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.47 and traded as low as $4.45. XTI Aerospace shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 146,743 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of XTI Aerospace to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76.

XTI Aerospace, Inc engages in the provision of aircraft manufacturing. It primarily focuses on the light and mid-size business aircraft market. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

