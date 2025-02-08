XPO (NYSE:XPO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21, Zacks reports. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $148.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.94. XPO has a 52-week low of $97.03 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.12.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of XPO from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.72.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

