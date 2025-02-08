Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stock Price Up 2.3% – What’s Next?

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.03. 74,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 201,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Wrap Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $91.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70.

Institutional Trading of Wrap Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 57.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wrap Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Wrap Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,906,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet.

