Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 300 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC cut its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises about 1.2% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $421.59 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $431.33. The company has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a PE ratio of 826.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $367.00 and a 200 day moving average of $314.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush set a $330.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.00.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares in the company, valued at $14,791,491.63. This represents a 41.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.39, for a total transaction of $2,577,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 805,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,218,084.88. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,565 shares of company stock worth $39,898,614 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

