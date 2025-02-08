Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $185.23 and last traded at $185.01, with a volume of 13166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.95.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.06 and its 200-day moving average is $169.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

