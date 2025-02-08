Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Price Up 17.8% – Still a Buy?

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) rose 17.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,500 ($18.61) and last traded at GBX 1,497 ($18.57). Approximately 2,000,319 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,198,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,271 ($15.77).

Wizz Air Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 620.48, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,380.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,390.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,303.16.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 200 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

