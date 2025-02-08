Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Shares Up 14.3% – Still a Buy?

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,470 ($18.24) and last traded at GBX 1,453.25 ($18.03). Approximately 2,257,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,208,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,271 ($15.77).

Wizz Air Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,303.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 620.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,375.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,395.01.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 200 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

