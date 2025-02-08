Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 37 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

MDY stock opened at $585.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $587.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $574.41. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $501.24 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

