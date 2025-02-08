Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $7.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

