Windsor Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $92.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

