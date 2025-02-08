Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Purchases 10,007 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in RTX were worth $14,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $128.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $88.90 and a 52-week high of $132.43.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

View Our Latest Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.