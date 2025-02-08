Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $15,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 93 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 40,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,902,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $621.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $478.25 and a 52-week high of $648.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $629.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $597.91.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

