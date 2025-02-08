Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys 4,637 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $338,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,239,000 after acquiring an additional 37,483 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $683,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Stolper Co boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 100,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE KO opened at $63.84 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $275.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.19.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

