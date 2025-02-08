Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Shares Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 120,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 616,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Willow Biosciences Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$4.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 19.71.

About Willow Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Willow Biosciences Inc is a Canadian biotechnology company based in Calgary. It produces high purity, plant-derived compounds that provide building blocks for the global pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.