Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 14.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to earn $10.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.87. 750,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.75 and a fifty-two week high of $98.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 13.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WAL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.