Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,635 shares during the quarter. Bumble accounts for approximately 1.4% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.45% of Bumble worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Bumble from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Bumble from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Bumble from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Bumble from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $918.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $14.08.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

