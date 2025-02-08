Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $9.16 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 3.1% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $188,623.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,838.69. The trade was a 11.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,014 shares of company stock worth $4,052,281 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $83.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $84.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

