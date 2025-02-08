Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Price

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $610.00 to $710.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $866.17.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of MPWR opened at $720.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $615.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $755.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $546.71 and a 12-month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 80.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at $32,066,400. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 990.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.