Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,237 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 3,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 181,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,492,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 107,353 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 1.6 %

WMT opened at $101.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $103.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $3,754,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 257,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,419,362.80. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $2,697,464.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,766,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,852,396.42. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,177 shares of company stock worth $16,403,728. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.