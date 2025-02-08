VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. VPR Brands shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 21,200 shares changing hands.
VPR Brands Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.
VPR Brands Company Profile
VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.
