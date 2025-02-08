Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,094,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 759,351 shares.The stock last traded at $70.56 and had previously closed at $68.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.18.

Voya Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average of $74.08.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,898,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,578 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,472,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $445,487,000 after buying an additional 876,399 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,155,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 25.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,884,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,474,000 after acquiring an additional 592,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

