Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Shares Up 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.81 and last traded at $17.91. 1,606,902 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,539,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VSH

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $735.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vishay Intertechnology

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 20,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $340,198.89. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 32,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,711.47. The trade was a 38.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 100,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,548,000 after acquiring an additional 66,268 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $788,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,388,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,253,000 after buying an additional 182,212 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 363,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 79,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.