Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Viña Concha y Toro S.A. (OTCMKTS:VCOYY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $39.48. 700 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Viña Concha y Toro to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Get Viña Concha y Toro alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VCOYY

Viña Concha y Toro Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average of $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $249.62 million during the quarter. Viña Concha y Toro had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.38%.

Viña Concha y Toro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vina Concha Y Toro produces, bottles and labels premium wines, varietal and varietal blend wines, all of which are marketed and exported by its susidaries. The Company, together with Hiram Walker, also distributes Hiram Walker whiskey, vodka and gin throughout Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viña Concha y Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viña Concha y Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.