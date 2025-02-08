VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF (BMDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 7th

VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BMDL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0682 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.
VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ BMDL opened at $24.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29. VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $26.34.
