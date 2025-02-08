VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1041 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.56. 3,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,044. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.36. The stock has a market cap of $296.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.54.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

