VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) to Issue Dividend of $0.00

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0047 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.67. The company had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $98.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45.

About VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

