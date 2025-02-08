Viasat Releases Strong Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

On February 6, 2025, Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, demonstrating positive performance across various segments. The company shared a detailed letter to shareholders outlining its achievements and strategic progress during the quarter.

Get alerts:

In the communication, Viasat highlighted the following key points from the Q3 FY25 results:

In the aviation sector, significant growth was observed, with a notable increase in the number of commercial In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) aircraft in service, reflecting a 13% YoY growth. Business jets also saw an 18% YoY increase, showcasing a strong market presence. Viasat emphasized its compelling value proposition in IFC services and successful customer expansion both in the United States and internationally.

The Defense and Advanced Technologies segment reported a nearly 20% YoY revenue growth in Q3 FY2025, fueled by revenue increases in its key business lines. Strong new orders in the previous quarter contributed to the growth momentum.

Viasat received positive customer feedback on its GEO/LEO multi-orbit enterprise maritime service, NexusWave. The company is strategically converting its order pipeline into firm backlog, with plans to accelerate the deployment of vessels in service. Growth in maritime services is expected to resume in FY2026.

Viasat highlighted its progress in forming key partnerships with multiple satellite operators to enhance its service coverage and capacity. The company is focused on integrating capacity from new satellites into its service offerings, aiming to provide state-of-the-art services.

The strategic partnerships and collaborations with organizations like the European Space Agency (ESA) have positioned Viasat to play a significant role in developing standards-based, open-architecture LEO constellations. These initiatives are expected to enhance global participation in D2D satellite services and support the delivery of 5G NTN services.

Despite challenges in fixed broadband and other sectors, Viasat maintained its fiscal year 2025 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA outlook, attributing its confidence to strong order books and market momentum. The company emphasized its commitment to growth, operational efficiency, and reducing leverage while unlocking future value.

In summary, Viasat’s Q3 FY25 results underscored its growth trajectory, operational efficiency enhancements, and strategic positioning in evolving satellite services markets. The company remains focused on strengthening its market presence, enhancing offerings, and delivering value to shareholders, customers, and employees.

The attached financial statements and guidance further illustrate Viasat’s performance and strategic objectives in the competitive satellite communications industry.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Viasat’s 8K filing here.

About Viasat

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Recommended Stories