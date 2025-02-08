Vest Financial LLC Has $47.88 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Realty Income worth $47,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $5,672,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 10,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of O opened at $54.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.91%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

