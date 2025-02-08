Vest Financial LLC Has $33.22 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,177.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,866 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $33,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 652.9% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 8,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 20.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 238,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,451,000 after acquiring an additional 39,725 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 215,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,800,000 after purchasing an additional 73,648 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRCX opened at $82.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average is $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.72.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

